London [UK], December 4 (ANI): Substitute Divock Origi scored in stoppage time to send Liverpool top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Liverpool created the most chances but were repelled for most of the match by a stubborn home side. In the fourth minute of time added on, Origi received Mohammad Salah's pass as he finished low.

Also Read | Roma vs Inter, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Liverpool move above Chelsea with 34 points, but can be overtaken by Manchester City if they beat Watford.

Earlier at the London Stadium, Arthur Masuaku's first Premier League goal ended Chelsea's eight-match unbeaten run as West Ham United earned a dramatic 3-2 win.

Also Read | Eileen Ash, Oldest Test Cricketer, Dies Aged 110.

Thiago Silva headed in Mason Mount's corner on 28 minutes but West Ham levelled 12 minutes later when Edouard Mendy brought down Jarrod Bowen after Jorginho's underhit backpass. Manuel Lanzini converted from the spot.

Chelsea went back in front before half-time through Mount's spectacular volley. Bowen brought West Ham level again on 56 minutes with a curling shot from outside the area.

Substitute Masuaku won the match in the 87th minute when his cross-cum-shot caught out Mendy at his near post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)