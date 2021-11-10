New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian women wrestlers who won medals at the Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 at Belgrade, Serbia.

PM Modi praised Shivani Pawar, Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika and Nisha for their breakthrough performances in the World Wrestling Championship and stated that their efforts will make wrestling popular across India.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final: Aaron Finch Believes Australia's Performance in Powerplays Could Decide Their Fate Against Pakistan.

"Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India," PM Modi tweeted.

On Monday, Indian wrestlers secured five medals at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade to mark India's most successful outing at the event since its inaugural edition in 2017.

Also Read | England vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of ENG vs NZ, Semifinal Match of ICC Men's Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

For India, Shivani Pawar won silver in 50kg while Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika and Nisha Dahiya picked up bronze medals in the 55kg, 62kg, 65kg and 72kg weight classes, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)