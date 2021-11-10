England are all set to take on New Zealand in the first of the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals on November 10, Wednesday. The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both sides have shown incredible consistency in the Super 12 stage of the competition and while England topped Group 1, New Zealand ended as the second-placed side in Group 2. Eoin Morgan's side have been clinical so far but the absence of opener Jason Roy, who had been performing consistently at the top of the order, might just be a big setback for them. Jonny Bairstow is likely to partner Jos Buttler at the top of the order in this match with either of James Vince or Sam Billings filling in that middle-order slot. ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs New Zealand, Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Kane Williamson's New Zealand would seek to avenge the 2019 World Cup final loss to England and although it is a different format, eliminating the former champions would be something that they would be pretty happy doing. New Zealand have done well so far ever since losing to Pakistan in their first match and their bowling attack, led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee would look forward to rattling England's fancied top-order in this match. ENG vs NZ Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal

When is England vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

England vs New Zealand semifinal clash in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 10, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch England vs New Zealand match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of England vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to England vs New Zealand match online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2021 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).