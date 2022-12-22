Warsaw, Dec 22 (AP) The Polish soccer association will not extend the contract of national coach Czeslaw Michniewicz after an analysis of the team's performance at the World Cup in Qatar.

Michniewicz's contract ends on Dec. 31. The association said Thursday it will soon start looking for a new coach.

The Polish association acknowledged that Michniewicz took over at a difficult time and said he had achieved some success, leading the team to the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

“For this, Czeslaw Michniewicz deserves thanks,” Polish soccer association president Cezary Kulesza said in a statement.

But the association said it considered others issues as well, including the “further functioning of the national team and the direction of its development.”

It said that it would begin soon to look for a new coach who will lead the national team in qualifying for the European Championship.

“The new coach must also improve the image of the national team and rebuild the trust of the fans,” Kulesza said.

He added on Twitter: “Coach, thank you for 11 months of work with the Polish national team. Good luck in your further career!” (AP)

