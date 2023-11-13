Tokyo [Japan], November 13 (ANI): Para Asian Games gold medalist and India's most decorated badminton star Pramod Bhagat continued his good runs securing a gold in SL3 single category at the recently concluded Hulic Daihatsu Japan Para Badminton International 2023.

The ace shuttler defeated his counterpart Manoj Sarkar in straight sets. Bhagat started the match really well taking the first set quickly with a score line of 21-16, in the second game Manoj came back strongly but Pramod had all the answers to the challenges put forth by Manoj.

Also Read | 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Wants Indian Football Team to Play As a Cohesive Unit in Opener Against Kuwait.

Pramod took the second set 21-19, the match lasted 38 minutes and the final score read 21-16, 21-19. Indian shuttler Tarun secured a bronze in the same category after going down in the semifinal.

In the mixed doubles Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass went down to Chinese Pair of Yang Jianyuan and Yang Qiu Xia in a tough 3-setter, the final score read 21-14, 15-21 and 21-16 in favour of the Chinese squad.

Also Read | Olympic Sports Bodies Want Talks with IOC on Threats from Adding Cricket and Others to 2028 Los Angeles Games Program.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam went down to Malaysia's Mohd Amin Burhanuddin in the semi-finals to secure a bronze medal in the singles Sl4 category, even Tarun secured a bronze in the same category.

Nehal Gupta and Naveen Sivakumar also won gold for India in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 division, defeating compatriots Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar in the final 21-19, 18-21, 21-17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)