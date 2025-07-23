Ayrshire (Scotland), Jul 23 (PTI) After recovering from an injury sustained in May, Indian golfer Pranavi Urs returns to action at the USD 2 million ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open beginning at the Dundonald Links here on Thursday.

Other Indians in the field are the in-form Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik. Rookie Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi failed to make the field.

Also Read | Who Is Sudarshan Gopaladesikan? All You Need to Know About Former Infosys Intern Appointed as New Technical Director of EPL Club Newcastle United.

Pranavi, who won the Hero Women's Order of Merit in India in 2022 with five victories in a single season, has been a regular on the Ladies European Tour, where she was the top Indian in 2024.

This season, after some good finishes in Top-15 at the Ford NSW Open in Australia and Investec SA Women's Open, she played and made the cut a Aramco Korea, but hurt her wrist.

Also Read | Why Was Brendan Taylor Banned? Know Reason As Zimbabwe Cricketer Is Set To For International Return After Three and a Half Years.

It got so bad that she withdrew after the first round in the following week at the Dutch Ladies Open. That was in mid-May and she has not played since then. She is now 81st on the Order of Merit.

Diksha has been having a good season that began with a runner-up finish at the Lalla Meryem Cup. She had four other Top-10 finishes and two more in Top-15. She is lying 13th on the Money List.

Pranavi plays with Kim Metraux of Switzerland and Spain's Fatima Fernandez Cano in the morning, while Diksha tees off with Miranda Wang of China and Korea's Sei Young Kim in the afternoon.

Tvesa will play alongside China's Weiwei Zhang and Norwegian Dorthea Forbrigd.

The 2025 ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links is the ninth edition of the tournament since it became co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour and the fourth consecutive year that Dundonald has hosted.

A field of 144 players representing 32 nationalities will compete in a 72-hole stroke play competition with a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes.

The field is split between the LET and LPGA with players from both Tours competing for a slice of the USD 2 million prize fund.

Four past champions will be teeing it up with Lauren Coughlin (2024), Ayaka Furue (2022), Ariya Jutanugarn (2018) and Mi Hyang Lee (2017) all in the field.

Three of the major champions from 2025 are also in Scotland with Sweden's Maja Stark, who won the U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally, playing as well as Australian duo of Minjee Lee and Grace Kim.

There are 11 LET winners from the 2025 season here.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)