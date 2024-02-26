Rabat [Morocco], February 26 (ANI): It was a fine week for the Indian duo, Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar, as both registered Top-10 finishes at the Lalla Meryem Cup.

Pranavi shot 6-under 67 for her first career Top-5 on the Ladies European Tour (LET) to get to 8-under 211 at the Lalla Meryem Cup, while Diksha Dagar carded a final round of 72 for 5-under to finish ninth.

England's Bronte Law fired a phenomenal final round of 64 (-9) to come from behind and clinch a three-shot victory on a low-scoring final day in Morocco.

Pranavi, who had rounds of 71-73 on the first two days, was off to a flyer with four birdies and an eagle on the front nine for a stunning 6-under 31. She added a birdie on the 11th but gave away a shot on the Par-3 17th and finished with 67.

Diksha birdied second, third and 14th and dropped shots on the 13th and 15th for 71.

Winner Law got off to a hot start rolling in a birdie on the first before dropping a shot on the next. Law powered her way into the lead by carding eight birdies, one eagle and one bogey in the next 16 holes to take her third LET victory.

France's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard was the runner-up on ten-under-par after rounds of 71, 67 and 71. The overnight leader Mexico's Maria Fassi and Spain's Fatima Fernandez Cano tied for third on nine-under-par.

The LET has a week off before heading to Florida for the Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Tampa which takes place from March 8 to March 10. (ANI)

