Orleans (France), Mar 30 (PTI) Top seed B Sai Praneeth advanced to the men's singles third round with a straight game win over Czech Republic's Jan Louda at the Orleans Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Praneeth, who was down with COVID-19 in January, saw off Louda 21-19 21-12 to set up a clash with France's Christo Popov.

In women's singles, Anupama Upadhyaya and Ira Sharma also advanced to the second round with straight game victories over their respective opponents.

While Anupama beat Switzerland's Jenjira Stadelmann 21-12 21-18, Ira stunned seventh seed Qi Xuefei of France 21-14 21-17 in another match.

Mixed doubles pairing of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, seeded seventh, beat fellow Indians Ashith Surya and Swetaparna Panda 21-8 21-10 to also reach the second round.

However, it was curtains for Rituparna Das, Ashmita Chaliha, Priyanshu Rajawat and Keyura Mopati.

