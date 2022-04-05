London [UK], April 5 (ANI): Crystal Palace denied Arsenal a return to the top four with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park for their first home Premier League win of 2022 on Monday.

Palace took the lead on 16 minutes when Joachim Andersen headed back Conor Gallagher's free-kick for an unmarked Jean-Philippe Mateta to nod past Aaron Ramsdale.

Defender Andersen provided his second assist of the match eight minutes later with a superb pass to set up Jordan Ayew, who thumped home to make it 2-0.

Arsenal looked for a response after the break, but Wilfried Zaha added a third for the Eagles from the penalty spot with 16 minutes remaining.

The defeat keeps Arsenal in fifth place, level on 54 points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but with one match in hand. Palace move up to ninth with 37 points. (ANI)

