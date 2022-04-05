The Rajasthan Royals (RR) currently lead the IPL 2022 points table and will look to maintain their perfect start to the campaign with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The two teams meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which is known for its batting-friendly surface but also aids the medium pacers early on. Bangalore had a poor start to the campaign when they lost to Punjab Kings but defeated Kolkata in a pulsating low-scoring match. They have had their fair share of problems in the past but under Faf du Plessis, the team is hoping for change in its fortunes. As for Rajasthan, they look like a well-balanced team, with batting being their strength. RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The unavailability of Glenn Maxwell is a blow for Bangalore, but the Australian all-rounder should be in the reckoning post April 06. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are the batting mainstays of this RCB side but hard-hitting players like Sherfane Rutherford and Dinesh Karthik remain the x-factor. Bowling is one area where it lacks consistency, but the way Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel dominated against Kolkata, things are looking positive.

Jos Butler's sparkling century against Mumbai Indians has undoubtedly been the talk of the town, and Rajasthan's top order led by this hard-hitting Englishman gives them the edge against any team. Skipper Sanju Samson is the glue that holds the batting together in the middle order, and RCB will do well to see the back of him. The addition of Trent Boult in the squad has lifted the camp's mood, and the Kiwi pacer's dominance in the powerplays helps the team a lot. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 12 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RR vs RCB clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RR vs RCB Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 12 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RR vs RCB match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Rajasthan Royals may about manage to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore in what is likely to be a high octane clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).