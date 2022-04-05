Rajasthan Royals (RR) are moving forward with all the glory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They have won two out of two and are leading the points table. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been in varied form so far. They lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) first and won their second match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out of two games. The two teams are all geared up to face each other on April 05 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. With a pretty balanced line-up, both the teams have fair chances of winning the game. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 13.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jos Buttler (RR)

Jos, the boss! After smashing a hundred against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last game, Buttler became the first centurion of IPL 2022. Buttler has been in good form so far in IPL 2022 as he was decent with the bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. He remains our constant favourite from Rajasthan Royals camp as they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

The right-arm leg spinner is among the top performers for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 up to this point in their two games. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled strictly in the middle overs against Mumbai Indians in their last game to keep the match in RR’s favour along with Ravi Ashwin and also clinched two wickets. He is our player from Rajasthan Royals who will be crucial in Tuesday’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

Hetmyer is consistently contributing in the middle order for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and is proving an impact batter for RR in IPL 2022. He scored precious 35 from just 14 balls to further help his team reach a competent total against Mumbai Indians. Shimron is among our favourite players to watch out for in the game between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)

Sri-Lankan leg spinner gave a flawless bowling performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match of IPL 2022. Most of the KKR batting line-up was blown up by Hasaranga’s tempest as he took four wickets and gave just 20 runs in four overs. He was adjudged as player of the match later. Wanindu Hasaranga is the player to watch out for in the game between RR and RCB. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

Chasing the tiny total of 129 runs posed by KKR in their previous match of IPL 2022, the top-order batting of Royal Challengers Bangalore seemed clumsy as the match was dragged down to the death overs. With several other batters down the order, Dinesh Karthik assisted the team to victory by finishing unbeaten on 14. His presence in the RCB camp has been positive and main player for RCB in their next game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).