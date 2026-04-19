London [UK], April 19: Chelsea slumped to a fourth consecutive home Premier League defeat as Manchester United claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, strengthening their push for a top-three finish in the Premier League. Both teams came into the clash needing a response after recent setbacks, but it was Chelsea who began on the front foot. The hosts controlled possession and created the better openings in a tight first half, according to a report from the Premier League. Everton vs Liverpool Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Estevao came closest to breaking the deadlock when his curling effort from distance struck the post, only for his evening to end prematurely due to injury. The Blues will hope it's not a serious thing, as Estevao is one of the only Chelsea attackers who look bright at the moment.

Chelsea continued to threaten, with Enzo Fernandez dragging a shot just wide from inside the area as the Blues looked to capitalise on their momentum. However, their inability to convert chances proved costly.

Against the run of play, United struck with precision as Bruno Fernandes teed up Matheus Cunha, who calmly slotted home to give the visitors the lead with their only shot on target before the break.

The second half saw Chelsea ramp up the pressure in search of an equaliser. Liam Delap headed against the woodwork, while a deflection involving Noussair Mazraoui also struck the bar, though it would not have counted due to a prior handball. PL 2025–26: Captain Bernando Silva To Part Ways With Manchester City at End of Season

Cole Palmer fired wide during a promising attack, and Moises Caicedo came agonisingly close late on, but Chelsea lacked the cutting edge to break through United's disciplined defence.

Despite sustained pressure, United remained composed at the back and saw out the contest with relative comfort. The result leaves Chelsea facing an uphill battle in their bid for UEFA Champions League qualification, with pressure mounting on manager Liam Rosenior.

Meanwhile, interim boss Michael Carrick continues to impress, guiding United to a vital win that opens up a significant gap over their rivals in the standings. (ANI)

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