London [UK], February 1 (ANI): Matchday 24 of the Premier League delivered high drama and momentum-shifting results, with Liverpool and Chelsea both registering crucial victories. Liverpool produced a ruthless second-half display to thrash Newcastle United 4-1 at Anfield, while Chelsea staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to edge West Ham United 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

The results see Chelsea climb to fourth in the standings, just ahead of Liverpool in fifth, as Arsenal continue to lead the table with 53 points from 24 matches.

Liverpool secured their first Premier League win of 2026 in emphatic style, overturning an early deficit to dismantle Newcastle United 4-1 at Anfield, according to the official website of the Premier League. Despite being second-best for large periods of the first half, Arne Slot's side showed clinical efficiency and attacking quality when it mattered most.

Newcastle started brightly and nearly took the lead when Harvey Barnes struck the post from a cleverly worked free-kick in the 26th minute. Their pressure eventually paid off in the 36th minute, as Anthony Gordon produced a moment of brilliance, rifling an unstoppable effort past Alisson to give the visitors a deserved advantage.

Liverpool struggled to impose themselves until Florian Wirtz began to dictate proceedings. In the 41st minute, the German international wriggled through a crowd of defenders before setting up Hugo Ekitike, who calmly prodded home the equaliser. That goal shifted the momentum decisively.

Just minutes later, Liverpool completed the turnaround. Ekitike latched onto a long ball from Milos Kerkez and, using the outside of his right foot, found the bottom-right corner with a sublime finish to make it 2-1 before half-time.

The French forward came close to completing his hat-trick early in the second half after dispossessing Dan Burn, but he sliced his effort wide. Newcastle failed to capitalise on that reprieve, and Liverpool made them pay in the 67th minute. A slick move involving Mohamed Salah ended with Wirtz coolly placing an exquisite finish into the bottom-left corner to all but seal the contest.

The rout was completed deep into stoppage time when Nick Pope spilt a corner at his feet, allowing Ibrahima Konate to bundle home Liverpool's fourth. The victory ended a five-game winless league run for the Reds and lifted them to fifth in the table, while Newcastle slipped to 10th after successive defeats.

Chelsea produced one of their most dramatic performances of the season, recovering from a 2-0 half-time deficit to defeat West Ham United 3-2, with Enzo Fernandez scoring a decisive stoppage-time winner at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior made six changes to the Chelsea side that beat Crystal Palace last weekend, and the reshuffle appeared costly early on. West Ham stunned the home crowd after just seven minutes when Jarrod Bowen's inswinging cross drifted beyond everyone and into the far corner.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 36th minute through Crysencio Summerville, who fired a first-time finish after Aaron Wan-Bissaka cut the ball back following Bowen's clever underlapping pass. At that stage, Chelsea looked disjointed and vulnerable.

However, Rosenior's triple substitution at half-time transformed the match. Chelsea began to dominate possession and territory, and their persistence was rewarded in the 57th minute when substitute Joao Pedro headed home Wesley Fofana's cross to reduce the deficit.

The pressure continued to mount. Alphonse Areola was forced into a fine save to tip Moises Caicedo's long-range effort over the bar, before Chelsea drew level with 20 minutes remaining. Liam Delap's header struck the crossbar under pressure from Maximilian Kilman, and Marc Cucurella reacted quickest to nod in the rebound.

West Ham had a golden opportunity to restore their lead when Jean-Clair Todibo struck the post from close range, but that miss proved costly. In the second minute of stoppage time, Joao Pedro turned provider, laying the ball off for Fernandez, who calmly side-footed past Areola to complete Chelsea's comeback.

Tempers flared late on, and West Ham's misery was compounded when Todibo was shown a red card for violent conduct after grabbing Joao Pedro around the throat. The defeat leaves the Hammers 18th in the table, five points adrift of safety, while Chelsea's dramatic win propels them into the top four. (ANI)

