Manchester [UK], May 25 (ANI): In a Premier League match, Manchester United will be facing Chelsea on Friday at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester United who is currently in the fourth spot with 69 points in the league table will be looking to win the match to secure their qualification in the next season's UEFA Champions League.

The top four teams in the league team are privileged to get automatic qualification to the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United have played 36 matches out of which they have won 21, lost nine and drew six.

In their last five Premier League matches they have lost two and won three. Manchester United's heaviest loss of the season came against Liverpool when they lost the match 7-0.

Winning against Chelsea on Friday will cement their position in the top four of the Premier League.

Chelsea are in the 12th position in the league table with 43 points. Having played 36 matches they have managed to win just 11 while losing 15 and drawing 10.

In their last five Premier League matches Chelsea had managed to win just one game while losing three and drawing one.

Chelsea is likely to finish in the bottom half of the table.

Manchester United's players to watch out for are Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashfor, Antony, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.

Manchester United will be playing their last Premier League match against Fulham on May 28.

Chelsea's players to watch out for are, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, Conor Callagher, Enzo Fernandez, Reece James and Thiago Silva.

Chelsea will be playing their last Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on May 29. (ANI)

