New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the performance of the Indian shooting contingent, which won a total of 15 medals at the recently-concluded International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

PM Modi lauded the Indian junior shooter for their exceptional performances in the 102nd 'Mann ki Baat' episode.

"Our junior team also did wonders in the Junior Shooting World Cup. The Indian team has secured the first position in this tournament. Out of the total gold medals in this tournament, 20% have come in India's account alone," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 102nd episode of 'Mann ki Baat'.

Earlier PM Modi had taken to Twitter to congratulate players on their performance. He said that each medal win is a testament to the player's passion, dedication and spirit.

India finished on top of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Junior in Suhl, Germany, with an overhaul haul of 15 medals, including six gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

In a commendable achievement, India has now finished on top of all the ISSF Junior World Cups and World Championships held since 2019, informed a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Gold medal winners in this edition for India included Sainyam in the women's 10m Air Pistol, Dhanush Srikanth in the men's 10m Air Rifle, Amanpreet Singh in the men's 25m Pistol, Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, Gautami, Swati Chowdhury and Sonam Maskar in the women's 10m Air Rifle Team and Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri and Simranpreet Kaur Brar in the women's 25m Pistol Team events respectively.

Silver medalists include Sameer (Men's 25m rapid fire pistol), Dhanush Srikanth/Abhinav Shaw/Saalim (Men's 10 air rifle team), Sainyam/Abhinav Choudhary (10m air pistol mixed team), Sainyam/Suruchi Inder Singh/Urva Chaudhary (Women's 10m air pistol team), Abhinav Choudhary/Shubham Bisla/Amit Sharma (Men's 10m air pistol team) and Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu/Sameer/Jatin (Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team)

Among the bronze medalists are, Suruchi Inder Singh/Shubham Bisla (10m air pistol mixed team), Harmehar Singh Lally/Sanjana Sood (Skeet mixed team) and Mahesh Pasupathy Anandakumar (Men's 25m rapid fire pistol), as per Olympics.com.

On the final day on Thursday, India's junior Trap shooters could not make it to the medal round after finishing outside the top six in the qualification round. In men's Trap, Bakhtyaruddin Malek was the best Indian on the show with a five-round score of 111 out of 125 to finish 23rd, while Tavrez Singh Sandhu was 48th with a score of 105. Kabir Sharma was 53rd with 104 and Arya Vansh Tyagi was 57th with an effort of 102. Finally, Shardul Vihan finished 68th with 97 against his name.

In women's Trap, Bhavya Tripathi shot 110 to finish ninth, while Ashima Ahlawat was 15th with a score of 106. Both Sabeera Haris and Nilaa Rajaa Baalu shot identical scores of exactly 100 to finish 22nd and 23rd and the fifth Indian in women's trap Darshna Rathore shot 96 for a 27th-place finish. (ANI)

