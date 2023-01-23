Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23 (ANI): In order to take volleyball to all corners of India, Hyderabad Black Hawks has roped in the actor Vijay Deverakonda as co-owner of the team in the upcoming Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

Hyderabad Black Hawks principal owners Abhishek Reddy Kankanala and Vijay Deverakonda in a joint statement said the team wants to empower rural communities and transform the game for the betterment of the people.

"Our goal is our people -- to elevate their lives on every level. Prime Volleyball League matches are only the start. It is our vision to take volleyball to all corners of the country, to all ages, all genders, all backgrounds, and all levels of athleticism. We want to empower our rural communities the same way as our cities, and level the playing field for all of our children. We want volleyball to be more than just a sport -- we want to transform it into something that can help and benefit everyone," said the duo in an official statement from the Black Hawks.

Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, the principal owner of the Black Hawks, said, "We are excited to have Vijay joining us, both as a co-owner and a brand ambassador. He brings a new perspective into the mix that can really push our brand to the next level, and advance our organization a massive step towards achieving our vision as THE team that represents the spirit and culture of Telugu people across the world. We are thrilled about what is to come." Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will also be the brand ambassador for the Black Hawks, with appearances and promotions aimed to take the team beyond the league matches and bring it before a global audience.

Deverakonda, reflecting on all the discussions leading up to this monumental partnership, said, "The Black Hawks is more than just another sports team. To all of us, who proudly display our Telugu heritage, it is a representative of the Telugu people, and a symbol of our spirit and strength. I will do whatever it takes to take our team and our brand to all parts of India and beyond."

The inaugural season of the league was a huge success. Simultaneously broadcasted in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, the matches generated a cumulative television viewership of 133 million with 41 Million unique views and streaming viewership of 43 million. In addition, the season garnered over 5 million fan engagements across various digital platforms.

The upcoming season of the League will start from February 4, 2023 and will feature 31 matches. (ANI)

