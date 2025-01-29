Bhopal, Jan 29 (PTI) Olympians Prithviraj Tondaiman and Rajeshwari Kumari were among those who made the top-six finals cut in the men's and women's trap competitions, respectively, at the 3rd Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship for shotgun events here on Wednesday.

In the men's trap, Suleman Arsh Elahi topped the 108-strong field with a five-round total of 121 in a three-way shoot-off for final placings at the MP State Academy Shooting range.

All the finals are scheduled for Thursday.

Suleman trapped three targets in succession in the shoot-off, while Delhi's Fahd Sultan missed his third and Prithviraj (Tamil Nadu) his second, to hand the bib advantage in the final to the Rajasthan shooter.

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran of Haryana also made the cut, in fifth place.

In the women's event, Army shooter Preeti Rajak was best with 119, while Rajeshwari took the sixth and final qualifying spot.

