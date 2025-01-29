ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule in IST: With the Super Six stage coming to an end, now we have only four teams left in contention to grab the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. The semi-finalists have been confirmed, with two of the best sides from both Super Six groups grabbing a spot each. South Africa, England, India, and Australia have managed to secure a berth each in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 to be held in Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Both games will happen on the same day, at the same venue, one after the other. The grand finale is also scheduled to be played in the same stadium. Gongadi Trisha Shares Warm Hug With Her Father to Celebrate Historic Century During India vs Scotland ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Of all the teams who reached the semifinals, three are unbeaten in the Super Six stage and only Australia have lost a game among the four. Defending champions India are the only side in the tournament to have won all their games. South Africa and England had to end some of their games on with no- results. Vaishnavi Sharma Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know All About India Women U19 Spinner Who Scalped a Five-Wicket Haul Including a Hat-Trick on Debut in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule

Date Game Venue Time (In IST) January 31, 2025 South Africa vs Australia Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 8:00 AM January 31, 2025 India vs England Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 12:00 PM

South Africa, having won two games in Group 1 of Super Six, and having a match abandoned due to rain, have a total of seven points and are leading the table. Hence they get to face Australia, the second-placed side from Group 2, who won three and lost one game. India, the reigning champions won all their games in the second group and hence will get to play England, the second-placed side from Group 1, with two wins and two matches finishing without results. The final is scheduled to happen on Sunday, February 02, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).