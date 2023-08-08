Washington, Aug 8 (AP) PSG signs Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos on a season-long loan from Benfica Paris Saint-Germain signed forward Goncalo Ramos from Portuguese club Benfica on a season-long loan with an option to buy him at the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old Ramos scored 27 goals in 47 games for Benfica, where he won the Portuguese league title last season, and 41 in 106 matches overall for the Lisbon-based club.

Also Read | Kane Williamson Birthday Special: A Look at Accomplishments of New Zealand’s Batting Great As he Turns 33.

For Portugal he has netted four times in seven appearances, including a hat trick against Switzerland at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

His arrival comes amid uncertainty about the future of star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar ahead of French champion PSG's opening game of the season at home against Lorient on Saturday.

Also Read | More Trouble for PSG! Amid Kylian Mbappe Contract Standoff, Neymar Informs Club of His Intention To Leave: Report.

"Goncalo is a fantastic international player, who is young, hungry and fights for the team,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)