Things seem to get worse for PSG with every passing day as the new season approaches. In a surprising development, it has been learned that Neymar has told the club he wants to leave this summer transfer window. This news is certainly a massive blow for the French giants, who have already lost Lionel Messi on a free transfer and are engaged in a tense contract situation with Kylian Mbappe. With Neymar also set to leave, things seem to get more complicated for head coach Luis Enrique. Kylian Mbappe To Not Train With PSG’s First Team Squad Amid Contract Stand-Off.

According to a report in L’Equipe, the Brazil star has informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his intention to leave the French capital this summer. Furthermore, it has also been reported that he is looking to make a sensational return to Barcelona, a club that he left in 2017 for a world-record deal. Neymar has had a mixed time during his career at PSG, which has been riddled with injuries. The 31-year-old has represented the Parisians in a total of 173 matches where he found the net 118 times and registered 77 assists. He has won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG but could not lead the club to European success. As per reports, Neymar’s decision to leave PSG might have been influenced by the actions of its fans when they had gathered outside his house and chanted for him to leave the club. Neymar's Celebration After Scoring Stunning Goal During PSG vs Jeonbuk Club Friendly 2023 Match Goes Viral (Watch Video).

However, it has been previously reported that Barcelona are not keen on bringing back Neymar. PSG are in a standoff already with Mbappe, who is not training with the first-team squad and was left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Japan. PSG have not fared well in the pre-season, losing to Japanese side Cerezo Osaka and Inter Milan while playing out a goalless draw against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. They have managed two wins though, against Le Havre and Jeonbuk.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2023 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).