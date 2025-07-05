Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 5 (ANI): The third day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 saw Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Uttarakhand register victories in their respective fixtures at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium.

In a Division 'C' clash, Le Puducherry Hockey produced an impressive performance to register a 4-1 win over Hockey Raj. After a goalless opening quarter, Indhuja E (33') broke the deadlock to give Le Puducherry the lead heading into halftime. The momentum stayed with them in the third quarter, as Captain Kanagasri (39') added a second to strengthen their grip on the contest.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

The final quarter saw Deepika Dass (48', 55') take centre stage with a brace that put the result beyond doubt. Laxmi (56') managed to pull one back for Hockey Raj. in the closing minutes, but it proved no more than a consolation as Le Puducherry Hockey completed a comfortable win.

In the second and final fixture of the day, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 2-0 in a Division 'B' fixture. Captain Mansi Khatariya (25') gave Hockey Uttarakhand a vital breakthrough in the second quarter to put her team ahead. In the final quarter, Minakshi (50') doubled the lead while the defence held strong to seal the victory.

Also Read | PSG vs Bayern Munich Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Earlier in the tournament, in Division 'B' matches, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Karnataka 2-0, Manipur Hockey thrashed Kerala Hockey 6-0, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu edged out Hockey Gujarat 4-3. In the match between Hockey Himachal and Le Puducherry Hockey, Sonam scored a hat-trick (35', 37', 45'), while Captain Navneet Kaur (32', 44') and Shanvi Sharma (3', 33') scored two goals each. Tanisha (5') and Kashish Chauhan (49') added to the score.

The match between Assam Hockey and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir was closely contested, with Jyoshna Ekka (27', 39') and Captain Roshni Burh (38') scoring for Assam, while Akshra Dutta (40', 53') scored both goals for Jammu & Kashmir.

In Division 'B' matches, Mukta (11') and Gungun Katariya (23') scored for Hockey Uttarakhand in their match against Hockey Karnataka. Later in the day, Manipur Hockey's Jerina Chongtham (13', 14') scored two goals in the first quarter, followed by goals from Meikam Surviya Devi (41'), Chanu Ngairangbam Langlen (47'), and Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (53') to secure a dominating win for Manipur Hockey against Kerala Hockey. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)