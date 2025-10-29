Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Pune Grand Tour 2026, India's first-ever Pro Stage Elite Race for Men, a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2.2 international cycling event, on Wednesday unveiled its official emblem and mascot with much fanfare, thus presenting India with its very own high-profile global cycling event.

Pune Grand Tour 2026 is linked to qualification for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, allowing international participants to garner critical race-points through a multi-stage, multi-day road race scheduled from January 19 to 23, 2026. As a show of strength behind the Pune Grand Tour, Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune, led the event partners including Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, Maharashtra, and Pune District Administration, to a commitment in bringing a cycling revolution in Maharashtra and in India. Classified as an elite event in UCI's annual calendar, the Pune Grand Tour is pegged as India's groundbreaking move into the global stage, combining with athletes' grit, glory and passion for a world-class competition. Racing through the vast topography of 437 kms, Pune Grand Tour will be Maharashtra's showcase event - displaying a dynamic mix of Pune District's urban stretches, hilly terrain and rural landscapes, as per a press release. Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Fadnavis said, "It is a momentous occasion for all of us as we set out to bring India's first-ever UCI 2.2 global cycling event to Pune. The Pune Grand Tour represents a defining moment for Maharashtra's sporting vision, demonstrating our commitment to developing sports infrastructure. Pune Grand Tour hopes to act as a foundation in creating an ecosystem to nurture talent and make our own national cycling heroes." Commenting on the launch, Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune, said, "Cycling is much more than a sport. It is an international phenomenon, yet India, as a country, has not joined this global community. This is why, I feel today marks a historic turning point for Pune, Maharashtra and India. Today, we have taken our first steps to join the world cycling community."

India is uniquely placed as the youngest nation on the planet in terms of demographics and is poised to emerge as an economic superpower, having all the potential and aspiration to revel its sporting prowess. Jitendra Dudi, Pune District Collector and Pune Grand Tour in-charge, adds, "With the Pune Grand Tour, India takes a bold stride onto the world cycling stage. Our ambition for the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is to spark a revolution in this great country - to encourage India's youth to take cycling as a professional sport. We want to build a legacy where cycling is seen not just as recreation, but as a serious pathway to global sporting excellence." Given the burgeoning interest in cycling and the country's long association with sports, the Pune Grand Tour aims to position itself among the best cycling competitions across the world. It represents transformational progress for Indian cycling, progress that will benefit both professional Indian cyclists and spectators alike. With the onset of Pune Grand Tour, India seeks to write a new chapter in creating a cycling culture with renewed energy, investment and commitment by the stakeholders. (ANI)

