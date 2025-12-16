Pune [Maharashtra], December 16 (ANI): Punjab pulled off a thrilling two-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh (MP) in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 Super League Group A clash at the DY Patil Academy, Pune, on Tuesday. In a match to remember, Punjab chased down a challenging target of 226, thanks to stellar performances by Harnoor Singh, Salil Arora, and Ramandeep Singh, sealing the win in the final over of an edge-of-the-seat contest.

Put into bat, Madhya Pradesh posted a formidable 225 for 8 in their 20 overs. The innings was anchored by an attacking 70 off 43 balls from Venkatesh Iyer, featuring eight fours and two sixes, which kept the run rate high even after an early wicket.

Punjab were also helped by a late flurry of runs from Aniket Verma (31 off 16 balls) and Mangesh Yadav (28 off 12 balls), who kept the scoreboard ticking relentlessly in the death overs.

For Punjab, pacer Gurnoor Brar (3-45) and all-rounder Ramandeep Singh (2-38) were the most successful bowlers. However, the sheer hitting power of the MP batters meant both bowlers conceded over 40 runs in their spells.

Chasing 226, Punjab's opener, Harnoor Singh, provided an explosive start, keeping the required run rate in check. He smashed a quick 64 off 36 balls.

The chase, however, belonged to the magnificent efforts throughout the middle order. While Salil Arora played an anchor role with a vital 50 off 29 balls, Anmolpreet Singh scored 38 off 14 balls. The final dramatic push was given by Ramandeep Singh as his unbeaten 21-ball 35 kept the team in touching distance of a win and eventually sealed a win for Punjab.

With the equation coming down 23 runs off the final 12 balls, Ramandeep Singh took centre stage. The all-rounder was unstoppable with the bat. He scored 17 runs in the 19th over and then smashed a six off the first ball of the last over to get Punjab over the finishing line.

Ramandeep's all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award. (ANI)

