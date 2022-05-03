Navi Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans were restricted to 143 for eight by Punjab Kings after they opted to bat. Sai Sudharsan top-scored for the Titans with an unbeaten 65 off 50 balls.

In reply, Punjab Kings completed the chase with 24 balls to spare with opener Shikhar Dhawan making 62 off 53 balls.

Among PBKS bowlers, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada finished with excellent figures of 4/33 in four overs. Sandeep Sharma conceded only 17 runs in his four overs, while Rishi Dhawan bagged a wicket for 26 runs in his full quota of four overs at the D Y Patil Stadium.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 143/8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 64 not out; Kagiso Rabada 4/33, Rishi Dhawan 1/26, Sandeep Sharma 0/17).

Punjab Kings: 145/2 in 16 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 62 not out, Liam Livingstone 30 not out, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 40).

