Dubai, Oct 1 (PTI) Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

KKR scored 165 for seven with opener Venkatesh Iyer scoring 67 off 49 balls.

Punjab chased down the target in 19.3 overs with K L Rahul (67 off 55) leading from the front. Shahrukh Khan smashed an important 22 not out off nine balls.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 67; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22, Arshdeep Singh 3/32).

Punjab Kings 168/5 in 19.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 40, K L Rahul 67; Varun Chakaravarthy 2/24).

