Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): Mumbai Meteors defeated the Bengaluru Torpedoes 15-13, 15-13, 18-20, 15-10 in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, to claim the top spot in the points table. Shubham Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match.

Having finished in the first position in the league stage, the Meteors will face off against the team that will finish in the fourth position in the first semi-final on Friday, 24th October 2025. The 2nd-placed Bengaluru Torpedoes will play the Ahmedabad Defenders, who finished in the third position in the second semi-final on the same day, according to a press release from PVL.

The Meteors started well with setter Om Lad running the play from the middle. Mathias Loftesnes and Shuham kept asking questions from Bengaluru with constant spikes. The presence of blockers Jishnu and Mujeeb improved the Torpedoes' defence. But Shubham Chaudhary managed to find the right spot with his spikes, and the Meteors took an early lead.

In Matt West's absence, setter Sandeep did well to find Joel Benjamin on multiple occasions. But Mumbai's Petter Ostvik remained alert and made solid blocks. Amit Gulia's thunderous spikes tested the Torpedoes, and the Meteors took control.

Penrose paired up with Mujeeb to help in Bengaluru's defence. Amit kept up the pressure from Mumbai but Bengaluru held their nerves and, with Penrose's spike, pulled one set back, the release added.

Service pressure from Karthik put pressure back on the Torpedoes. Ostvik kept making solid blocks in the middle. Om's skilful slow serve surprised Penrose, and the Meteors extended their lead. The Meteors won the match with Loftesnes' block to finish on top in the league stage. (ANI)

