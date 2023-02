Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): Hyderabad Black Hawks picked up a thrilling 15-13, 10-15, 15-13, 15-6, 13-15 win over Kochi Blue Spikers here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday in the second season of Prime Volleyball League. Hemanth P, who made five aces in a row, was the contest star and named the Player of the Match.

Cheered on by the home crowd, John Joseph took charge from the middle to get Hyderabad ahead. Walter Neto struggled with the blocks while Hyderabad skipper Guru Prashanth built pressure from the service line.

The home team took control as Hemanth started getting involved in the attacks from the outside line and Trent O'Dea started making blocks from the middle. But the partnership between Abhinav and Rohit started threatening the Black Hawks.

Drawing inspiration from Hyderabad's attacks, Erin Varghese brought Kochi's aggressive play to the fore. Walter started involving more in the Spikers' defence and the Blues disturbed the Hawks' offensive rhythm.

Too much reliance on Guru cost Hyderabad and as Shubham Chaudhary started getting more into the action for Kochi, the tide of the play turned. But the presence of Varun GS on the court freed up Hemanth, Trent and John and Hyderabad came back into the contest.

Hemanth ended the game with a stunning display from the service line as Kochi Blue Spikers drew a blank against the Black Hawks' attacker. Picking a 4-1 win, the Black Hawks earned two points from the match.

Bengaluru Torpedoes will be up against Chennai Blitz and Kolkata Thunderbolts will be up against Calicut Heroes at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on the second day of the Hyderabad leg of the Prime Volleyball League from 1900 hrs onwards on Thursday. (ANI)

