India registered a huge victory against Australia in the 1st Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. It was an all-round performance from the Indian team which gave them the win. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front and smashed a brilliant century. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel scored valuable half-centuries. The spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel bowled superbly. At the same time, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj gave them equal support. Australia will have to improve a lot when they take on India in the 2nd Test, starting on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Today in this article, we will take a look at how the weather might turn out in Delhi during this game. Virat Kohli Faces Spin Majorly As Other Indian Batters Fine-Tune Their Basics in Practice Session Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Australia's biggest gain from the Nagpur Test has been 22-year-old, Todd Murphy. The off-spinner had a brilliant debut where he took 7 wickets. At times, it looked like he was the only one who could make something possible. The batting department will once again depend on Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Travis Head might also get a chance to feature in this match. Meanwhile, India will be looking to continue their dominance. The Indian team would like to see two veteran batters Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara getting some runs.

Delhi Weather Report

Expected weather in Delhi at the time of the IND vs AUS 1st Test (Source: Accuweather)

According to accuweather.com, the weather in Delhi is looking very pleasant for a day of good cricket. The temperature will hover around 17-29 degrees during the time of the match with no chance of precipitation. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 38-80 percent. Throughout day 1, there will be hazy sunshine with a decent amount of cloud cover. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Australia: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Match in Delhi.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The surface of Arun Jaitley Stadium traditionally has been good for the batters. The pitch however offers low bounce. As the match progresses, spinners usually get more and more help. Batting first in these conditions can be a huge boost.

