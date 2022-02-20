Qatar [Doha], February 20 (ANI): Roberto Bautista Agut ended his dominant week in style on Saturday, downing Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4 in the Qatar Open final to win his first ATP Tour title since 2019.

In a repeat of last year's championship match in Doha, a pumped-up Bautista Agut played consistently and aggressively from the baseline to gain revenge over the Georgian, who triumphed in the final in 2021.

Also Read | Bengaluru Open 2: Arjun Kadhe-Alexander Erler Lift Doubles Title; Dimitar Kuzmanov Stuns Enzo, to Meet Aleksandar Vukic in Singles Final.

"I am very happy," Bautista Agut said. "It has been a while since I lifted a trophy. I have been working very hard to reach another final and to get the chance to win another title. It was a big dream for me to win a title and I have now won twice in Doha. It is very special for me and I am very happy."

The Spaniard fired his groundstrokes through the court and rallied from a break down in the first and second sets to seal his victory after 86 minutes. It is the second time Bautista Agut has lifted the trophy at the ATP 250 event, having clinched the crown in 2019.

Also Read | Ignored for Sri Lanka Test Series, Wriddhiman Saha Reveals How BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Had Assured Him of Place in Indian Team.

The World No. 16, who dropped just one set en route to the title, has now won 10 tour-level crowns, holding a 10-9 record in championship matches. Doha is the second ATP Tour tournament where the 33-year-old holds multiple titles, after lifting the trophy in Auckland in 2016 and 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)