New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The provisional ban on South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for using a prohibited recreational drug has been lifted after he completed a "substance abuse treatment program" during the suspension, making him available for his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans.

According to a statement from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), Rabada, who has already linked up with the Gujarat Tians after serving his suspension, can now take the field. GT will take on Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was tested during the SA20 league in January and the lifting of suspension also makes him available for the World Test Championship final against Australia next month.

"Mr. Rabada tested positive for a Substance of Abuse and was subsequently notified of the allegation of his doping offence on 1 April 2025. A provisional suspension was imposed and Mr. Rabada returned immediately to South Africa from India," the release stated.

"As per the South African Anti-Doping Rules specifically pertaining to Substances of Abuse, the player was offered an opportunity to complete a substance abuse treatment program.

"After Mr. Rabada satisfactorily completed two sessions of his treatment program, his provisional suspension ended. The player has effectively served a one-month period of ineligibility and may now resume participation in sport," it added.

Cocaine, heroin, MDMA and cannabis fall in the category of 'Substances of Abuse' for which Rabada was sanctioned.

The abuse of such drugs can lead to a maximum of four-year ban but if a sportsperson can prove that the use occurred out-of-competition and is not related to performance enhancement, the suspension could be reduced to three months.

The athlete's ban can be further brought down to two months if he/she is willing to undertake a treatment program that is approved by South African Anti-Doping body.

The South African pacer had left the league last month after playing two games for Gujarat Titans, citing personal reasons. GT had bought him for Rs 10.75 crore.

Rabada, who has played 241 international games for the Proteas across formats including 70 Tests, apologised for his actions.

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft," he had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)