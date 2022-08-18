Mason (USA), Aug 18 (AP) U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu routed Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

The 19-year-old Raducanu won the final seven games against Serena Williams on Tuesday and the first 10 against Azarenka. Seeded 13th, Raducanu set up a match against No. 8 Jessica Pegula.

Also Read | US Open 2022: Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin Lead Women's Singles Wild Cards List.

“I try not to think about the score,” Raducanu said. “I just try to focus on collecting points. I'm always concerned when things are going well. I always feel like something could go wrong.”

Sixth-ranked Simona Halep withdrew because of a right thigh injury before facing Veronica Kudermetova. Halep won last week in Toronto.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Cautioned by Merseyside Police for Knocking Down Phone From Fan's Hand During Premier League Last Season.

In an all-English men's second-round match, 11th-ranked Cameron Norrie outlasted three-time Grand Slam-champion Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Also, Taylor Fritz beat Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)