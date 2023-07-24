Port of Spain, Jul 23 (PTI) Only three overs were possible in the afternoon session due to rain as India extended their lead to 301 runs at tea on day four of the second Test against the West Indies here on Sunday.

India, who raced to 98 for one before an early lunch was taken due to rain, added 20 runs in three overs with the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) before heavens opened up again at the Queen's Park Oval.

Ishan Kishan (8 batting off 7) and Shubman Gill (10 batting off 8) were in the middle when rain returned.

Rain is predicted for day five as well and therefore, India will be looking to give themselves enough time to bowl out the West Indies in the second innings and complete a series sweep.

Jaiswal was the lone batter to be dismissed as he perished while trying to slog sweep left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican in the first over of the afternoon session.

Rohit Sharma (57 off 44) had smashed his fastest Test fifty off 35 balls in the morning session after India bowled out the West Indies for 255 in their first innings.

Mohammed Siraj secured a career-best five-wicket haul with a sizzling spell.

He ended with figures of five for 60 in 23.4 overs after running through the West Indies lower-order. The hosts, who resumed the day at 229 for five, lost five wickets for 26 runs to concede a huge advantage to India.

The visitors came out all guns blazing in their second innings.

Rohit and Jaiswal batted on T20 mode considering the stage of the game.

Rohit, who was dropped twice during his whirlwind knock, was finally caught at fine leg off Shannon Gabriel towards the end of the morning session.

The first over of India's innings went for 11 runs as Jaiswal stepped out to dispatch Kemar Roach over cover for a six before flicking him for a boundary.

Rohit, who smashed three sixes and five fours in his entertaining effort, nonchalantly flicked Roach for his first maximum. It was all timing as the ball sailed over wide long-on.

Siraj, who is the leader of India's pace attack in the Caribbean in the absence of Mohammed Shami and injured Jasrpit Bumrah, has embraced the responsibility.

The West Indies batters found him unplayable as the 29-year-old, like he often does, used the scrambled seam to perfection.

However, it was debutant Mukesh Kumar who triggered the West Indies collapse by trapping southpaw Alick Athanaze (37) in front with an inswinger in the first over of the day. Play began half hour before scheduled time after time was lost due to rain on day three.

Siraj's first wicket of the day was Jason Holder who fished at a full ball swinging away to be caught behind. Next to depart was Alzarri Joseph, who had little clue about Siraj's sharp incoming ball and was trapped LBW after India successfully reviewed the on-field call of not out.

Siraj completed his second five wicket haul of his Test career with another quick scrambled seam delivery that was too good for number 11 Gabriel. PTI

