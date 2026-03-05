Phillaur (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): Rajesh Kumar Gautam prevailed in a three-way playoff to win the DP World PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open 2026 presented by R S Gill played at the Ranjitgarh Golf Club in Phillaur, Punjab.

Lucknow-based Armyman Rajesh Kumar Gautam (70-67-70) edged out Pankaj Maandiya (68-70-69) and Aditya Raj Singh Chahal (69-69-69) in a playoff that went to three extra holes after the trio ended the regulation 54 holes with matching totals of six-under 207, according to a release from PGTI.

Rajesh, the overnight joint leader, struck a one-under 70 featuring three birdies and two bogeys in the final round before emerging victorious on the third playoff hole with a birdie.

Pankaj Maandiya and Aditya Raj Singh Chahal, who were both overnight tied third, one shot off the lead, fired scores of two-under 69 in the last round to join Rajesh in the playoff.

Aditya's challenge ended on the first playoff hole, where he made par while the other two players made birdies. Rajesh and Pankaj made pars on the second playoff hole, but on the decisive third playoff hole, Rajesh triumphed with a birdie as Pankaj made par after finding the rough twice.

Rajesh's second win on the NexGen saw him bag the winning cheque worth Rs 3,17,875 that moved him into third position in the 2026 PGTI NexGen Order of Merit. Aditya Raj Singh Chahal, who finished joint runner-up alongside Pankaj Maandiya in Phillaur, now leads the NexGen Order of Merit with season's earnings of Rs 4,87,000.

Sunny Singh finished fourth at three-under 210.

Rajesh, a winner on the NexGen in 2025 when he also finished fourth on the NexGen merit list, had an up-and-down final round before heading into the playoff. Gautam dropped an early bogey on the second hole but came roaring back with three straight birdies from the sixth to the eighth, thanks to his terrific iron shots. He finally dropped a bogey on the 15th but kept himself in the hunt with pars on the last three holes.

Rajesh said, "My driving and iron-play stood out for me this week. Today, my putting was also top-notch. Despite a poor start to the final round after the early bogey, I was constantly focusing on hitting it close to the flag in order to keep my chances alive. It was a game of nerves in the playoff, and I kept my composure to come through at the end.

"This win is a big confidence-booster for me. It helps me set my sights on winning the NexGen Order of Merit this year, which would, in turn, enable me to book my spot on the main tour for next season. I would like to thank the 60 Engineer Regiment, my unit in the Indian Army, for all their support."

Phillaur-based professional Swatanter Kumar finished tied 36th at seven-over 220.

R S Gill, the Presenting Partner for the event, said, "It is a privilege to support the DP World PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open for the second consecutive year. After the encouraging response to last year's event, we are proud to see this tournament begin to establish itself as a meaningful platform for young professional golfers. Hosting a national-level event in Phillaur once again reflects our commitment to nurturing talent at the grassroots and strengthening Punjab's legacy in Indian golf." (ANI)

