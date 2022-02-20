Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 20 (ANI): India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday scored 91 off 83 balls in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai on Day four of the game.

The Saurashtra batter had scored a duck on Saturday in the first innings as the side got folded for 220.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were on Saturday also dropped from were dropped from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series.

However, Pujara returned to form as he scored 91 off 83 balls on Sunday. His innings was studded with 16 fours and one six.

Also Read | Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Rahane too had returned to form earlier this week as he scored a ton against Saurashtra before Mumbai posted 544/7 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Chetan Sharma, Chairman of, All India Senior-Selection Committee on Saturday said that batters Rahane and Pujara were informed in advance about them being dropped for two Test matches against Sri Lanka.

"The selection committee deliberated a lot on Rahane and Pujara. We told them we will not consider them against Sri Lanka but doors are open for them. We have told them to go and play Ranji Trophy," said Chetan Sharma during a virtual press conference.

"They have served the country for so long. They can come back, why not? It's like a graph...Rahane hit a hundred yesterday against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy. This is a process of managing...Who wouldn't be happy if they come back?" he added.

Coming back to Ranji Trophy, the tournament is being held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15.

The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)