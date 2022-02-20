India and West Indies would face each other in the third T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, February 20. The match would be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rohit Sharma's side would be eyeing a whitewash in this series, a result that would put India at the top of the T20I rankings. Victories in both matches have given the hosts a world of confidence going into the third game. West Indies meanwhile, would aim to put an end to what has been a disappointing tour, on a winning note. Without a win in five games, (ODIs+T20Is), Kieron Pollard's men have been thoroughly outplayed and needless to say, they would aim to clinch a consolation win. India Test Squad for Sri Lanka Series 2022: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped from Two-Match Series; Rohit Sharma Named as New Test Captain

The hosts would be without Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, both of whom have been given a break by the BCCI. In Pant's absence, Ishan Kishan is likely to wear the wicketkeeping gloves whereas Shreyas Iyer is likely to slot into the side in Kohli's place. West Indies would be inspired from their performance, especially with the bat in the second T20I which they lost by just eight runs while India would look to clinch another whitewash. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game below.

When is India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Indies 3rd T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on February 20,, 2022 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022 Preview:.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Indies, 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI T20I series 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Indies 3rd T20I 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Indies, 3rd T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs WI T20I series 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Indies 3rd T20I online. JioTV will provide free live streaming of the match for its users.

