One of English football’s fiercest rivalries reignites this evening with Leeds United taking on Manchester United at Elland Road. The Red Devils saw rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur secure crucial wins in their bid to claim a top-four place. This has put a lot of pressure on United, who are already going through some turbulent times. A crucial win over Brighton ended a streak of frustrating results but the team has looked far from convincing. Failure to reach the Champions League would be catastrophic for Manchester United and for their financial stability. Leeds United have won just twice in their last nine games and will be keen to end their slump against Manchester United. Leeds United versus Manchester United will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo To Replace Harry Maguire As Manchester United Captain? Ralf Rangnick Denies Rumours

Marcelo Bielsa will be without the services of Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper. Stuart Dallas is expected to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Junior Firpo is expected to make his return against Manchester United. Also, all eyes will be on ex-Manchester United player Daniel James as he lines up against his former side. Rodrigo Moreno is the key playmaker in this team and is expected to slot in at the number 10 spot. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Step Up Interest in Antony After Mason Greenwood Saga

Raphael Varane and Nemanja Matic return for Manchester United after missing the Brighton game. Edinson Cavani's groin injury keeps him out while Mason Greenwood remains suspended. Paul Pogba could return in place of Fred after he was given a breather in the last game. Marcus Rashford is set to replace Anthony Elanga in the starting 11 with the youngster having to contend with a place on the bench.

When is Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Elland Road in Leeds. The football game will be held on February 20, 2022 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to watch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Leeds United vs Manchester United live streaming online will also be available. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Brighton match on Disney+ Hotstar.

It should be an open game with both sides attacking each other on the front foot. Expect the visitors to claim all three points from this one.

