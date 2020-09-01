Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes that all-rounder Rashid Khan is an asset to any team he plays for in the shortest format of the game.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

In the 2019 edition, Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar had led the side as David Warner was returning after a one-year ban for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

"Rashid Khan has been brilliant in the shortest format of the game, he has been playing all over the world, Rashid is an asset to any team, he can do the job with both bat and ball," Bhuvneshwar told IPLT20.com.

Rashid has played 46 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad so far, managing to take 55 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55.

He has also registered 104 runs with the bat, with his highest score being 34 not out.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar has played 86 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad so far, managing to take 109 wickets.

"I have definitely changed as a bowler over the years, most importantly I have gained experience after playing for so many years. I have learnt a lot of variations, I believe that it is not about adding new weapons to your bowling, it is also about being good at what you already have," Bhuvneshwar said.

"Being a senior bowler my approach would be similar to what it has been over the last two years, I will try to help as much as I can. I will also share my experience, the good thing about our bowling attack is that we have been playing together for a couple of years now. We understand each other pretty well, I do not understand in a term called bowling captain but I believe in helping the other bowlers. Every bowler understands their role so this makes it easier for the captain and a senior bowler like me," he added.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

