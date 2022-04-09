Pattaya, Apr 9 (PTI) Rashid Khan carded three-under 69 in the third round to continue to be the top Indian at the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup here on Saturday.

Khan (71-66), a two-time Asian Tour winner, is now within sniffing distance of a Top-10 finish. At tied 11th, the Indian is 10-under 206 and four shots behind Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai (68) and Korea's Bio Kim (68) who are both on 14-under.

Among women, the two Indian stars Tvesa Malik (70) and Diksha Dagar (74) are both T-54, while another Thailand's rising female star Jaravee Boonchant (66) is at 13-under, one shot behind Phachara and Bio.

Amateur Thai Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat (70) and American lefthander Paul Peterson (68) are also at 13-under in tied-second overall.

The USD 750,000 tournament marks the first time the Asian Tour have staged a mixed event, as it is being jointly sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Rashid had a colourful card with three birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in his 69.

Among other Indian men, DGC Open runner-up Ajeetesh Sandhu carded 68 and at 9-under he was T-18, while S Chikkarangappa (69) was 7-under and T-29 and Viraj Madappa (71) was T-48.

The tight leaderboard suggests a thrilling final day on Sunday which will also be a rematch between Phachara and Bio, who played together in the final pairing of the Laguna Phuket Championship in December which the former won.

Bio Kim is looking to secure his first title on the Asian Tour. He led the Phuket event by one shot from Phachara before tying for second place.

Last season's Asian Tour Order of Merit champion Joohyung Kim from Korea carded a 69 and is 10-under, while current number one Sihwan Kim returned a 71 and is a shot further behind.

