PSG will face Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Sunday, April 10. The match would be played at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium in Clermont-Ferrand and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Parisians are high on confidence after a 5-1 win over Lorient in their last Ligue 1 game. Mauricio Pochettino's team have had some poor performances in recent times, with the Champions League exit and a defeat to Monaco but an emphatic performance against Lorient is sure to not just calm their nerves but also increase their confidence of finishing this season on a high.

Needless to say, a victory would ensure that PSG consolidated their lead at the top of the points table. PSG currently have a 12-point gap with second-placed Marseille. Clermont Foot, on the other hand, are just one point ahead of the relegation zone and they would aim to avoid a loss in this game. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

When is Clermont Foot vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Clermont Foot vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium in Clermont-Ferrand on April 10, 2022 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Clermont Foot vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Clermont Foot vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 is likely to telecast the game on TV.

Clermont Foot vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Clermont Foot vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

