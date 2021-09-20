Abu Dhabi, Sep 20 (PTI) Electing to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore were all out for 92 in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Why is RCB Playing in Blue Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2021 Match at Abu Dhabi?.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 92 all out in 19 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 22; Varun Chakravarthy 3/13, Andre Russell 3/9, Lockie Ferguson 2/24). PTI PDS

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2021: BCCI Paying ECB Fixed Fee of USD 1.5 Million, Oman Cricket USD 400,000; Ticketing Rights Transferred.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)