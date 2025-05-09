Mumbai, May 9: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and other Indian Premier League (IPL) teams applauded the Indian Armed Forces for their courage and bravery after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neigbouring country under Operation Sindoor. Earlier, the Board Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the suspension of the ongoing Indian Premier League(IPL), sources said. The tournament had entered the decisive stage with the Final scheduled for May 25. IPL 2025 Suspended Indefinitely Amid Escalating Tensions Between India and Pakistan.

The development comes on the heels of Thursday night's unfortunate incident at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, where the highly anticipated match between PBKS and DC was called off. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

RCB Backs Indian Armed Forces

In this hour of national crisis, we salute the unwavering courage and bravery of our Indian Armed Forces, and pray for the safety of everyone in India. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/TrNOmhRMHx — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 9, 2025

Chennai Super Kings Lauds Indian Armed Forces

Courage in every step. Pride in every heartbeat. Saluting our armed forces! 🇮🇳🫡 pic.twitter.com/0tt91h3Aez — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 9, 2025

Lucknow Super Giants Backs Indian Armed Forces

Nation first 🫡 pic.twitter.com/SQXyDQYosm — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 9, 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders Applaud Indian Armed Forces

Standing tall, guarding us all – the Indian Armed Forces, our living shield. 🇮🇳 Nation comes first. pic.twitter.com/LGPshB3axt — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 9, 2025

Punjab Kings Lauds Indian Armed Forces

Sunrisers Hyderabad Backs Indian Armed Forces

We salute the unwavering dedication of the Indian Armed Forces. 🫡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/575GWuW1R4 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 9, 2025

Mumbai Indians Lauds Indian Armed Forces

We stand together with strength, with solidarity, with our armed forces. 🫡 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FgcXtgiKmU — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2025

Soon after, Punjab Kings confirmed the development through their official social media handle, posting, "Match has been called off." After the match was called off, the fans were seen coming out of the stadium with chants of 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans

Meanwhile, Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border. Cricket Australia Closely Monitoring India vs Pakistan Tensions As Security Concerns Grow Among Players.

"The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border," defence officials stated.

The Akash air defence missile system is a medium-range, surface-to-air missile system that provides area air defence against multiple air threats to mobile, semi-mobile, and static vulnerable forces and areas. The system has cutting-edge features and cross-country mobility.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)