New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) presented the Sports-Forward Nation report to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in the national capital here on Friday.

Sports-Forward Nation is a publication by RCB and the Sports and Society Accelerator. The contents of this report have been informed by the rich discussions and invaluable insights gathered during the RCB Indian Sports Summit in November 2023. This forward-looking report is not just a collection of views from the event but is an expanded and more profound look at the four pillars of commerce, technology, performance and social impact and is a provocation and roadmap for India to take its rightful place in the world of sports, as per a press release from RCB.

The RCB Sports Forward Nation report was also presented to Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India. Kant was the keynote speaker at the event where he passionately delved into India's sporting abilities and backed the country's ambition of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. His eloquent foreword has added immense value to the RCB's Sports-Forward Nation report, reinforcing the country's vision for a brighter future in sports.

According to the press releases, RCB remains committed to driving the conversation around the future of Indian sports, and this report serves as both a reflection of the discussions at the summit and the next path for the second edition of RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit powered by Leaders on March 14 & 15 contributing to achieving the nation's sporting aspirations.

The RCB Sports Forward Nation report will be officially launched in Bengaluru on February 3 following which it will be available on the RCB website.

RCB will be aiming to secure their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy this year. In the previous season last year, they made it to the playoffs despite winning just one game in the first half of the tournament.

