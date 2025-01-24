PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2025: Pakistan National Cricket Team takes on West Indies National Cricket Team in the second Test of the two-match series. The PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 takes place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 25. The PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 match has a start time of 10:00 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2nd Test 2025. PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025, Multan Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs West Indies Match at Multan Cricket Stadium.

West Indies batters had no answers to Pakistan’s spin challenge in the first Test. The visitors failed to cross the 150-run mark in both the innings as Pakistan spinners enjoyed the dominance. While Noman Ali and Sajid Khan shared nine wickets between them in the first innings, in the second innings Khan and Abrar Ahmed shared nine wickets. Interestingly, Pakistan spinners took all the 20 wickets in the Test.

West Indies is once again going to face a similar challenge though pitch is expected to play little better for batsmen this time around. But largely it will continue to assist spinners. Meanwhile, in the PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked eight players from Pakistan and three from the West Indies cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Shan Masood Gets Run Out After He Was Caught Ball-Watching During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Shan Masood (PAK) and Alick Athanaze (WI)

All-Rounders: Saud Shakeel (PAK) and Agha Salman (PAK)

Bowlers: Noman Ali (PAK), Sajid Khan (PAK), Abrar Ahmed (PAK), Gudakesh Motie (WI) and Jayden Seales (WI).

PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sajid Khan (c), Saud Shakeel (vc).

PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Shan Masood (PAK), Alick Athanaze (WI), Saud Shakeel (PAK), Agha Salman (PAK), Noman Ali (PAK), Sajid Khan (PAK), Abrar Ahmed (PAK), Gudakesh Motie (WI) and Jayden Seales (WI).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).