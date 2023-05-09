Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis smashed half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to 199 for six in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, RCB lost Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat quickly before Du Plessis (65 off 41 balls) and Maxwell (68 off 33) joined hands to stitch 120 runs in just 67 balls.

Also Read | Laureus World Sports Awards 2023: All Winners From Annual Ceremony.

Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made an 18-ball-30.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks CSK to Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match 55.

Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 3/36 from his four overs.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 199 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 68, Faf du Plessis 65; Jason Behrendorff 3/36). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)