New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that led to death of at least four fans is "unfortunate" and RCB's IPL-winning celebrations should have been planned better, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Wednesday.

The celebratory mood in the city turned sombre a day after RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title. Lakhs of fans gathered outside the stadium, which the police could not control, leading to utter chaos.

Also Read | RCB IPL Victory Celebration Turns Tragic; 3 Killed, 20 Fans Injured in Stampede Near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium (Watch Videos).

"It is very unfortunate. This is a negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers. The organisers should have planned it better. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I wish early recovery of the injured," said Saikia.

"When one organises a victory celebration of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety and security measures need to be taken. There have been some lapses somewhere.

Also Read | Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Praises Virat Kohli After RCB's Maiden IPL Title Triumph, Says 'He Has Given Message of Loyalty to the World'.

"After such a glorious ending to the IPL, this has been an anti climax. There have been IPL celebrations in the past as well, like in Kolkata last year when KKR won but nothing happened there."

Saikia also cited the examples of the celebrations in Mumbai following India's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados.

"Same was the case when we won the T20 World Cup. There was a sea of humanity in Mumbai but nothing happened. Police and local authorities worked in tandem to ensure smooth conduct. I hope nothing more untoward happens.

"Even yesterday in Ahmedabad, during the IPL final, there were 120,000 people at the stadium but BCCI has a dedicated team which has done elaborate planning in coordination with local district administration and law enforcing authorities to ensure that safety and security of the spectators," Saikia added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)