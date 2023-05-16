Madrid, May 16 (AP) Real Betis defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-1 in the Spanish league to keep alive its hopes of making it to the Champions League next season.

The victory on Monday moved Manuel Pellegrini's team within seven points of fourth-placed Real Sociedad in the final Champions League place. Betis was sitting sixth, two points off fifth-placed Villarreal.

It was the second victory in a row for Betis after a run of three winless matches. Betis' next game is at Sevilla in the Seville derby.

Rayo, which dropped to 11th, has lost four of its last seven games.

Betis opened a 2-0 lead with goals by Youssouf Sabaly in the fifth minute and Ayoze Pérez in the 44th. Santiago Comesaña pulled the visitors closer in the 52nd but Boja Iglesias sealed the victory deep into stoppage time.

Rayo hit the woodwork three times at Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Barcelona clinched its 27th league title with a win at Espanyol on Sunday. (AP) AM

