One of the sides with a huge following, Royal Challengers Bangalore, would be looking to go all the way and win that elusive IPL title. The Faf du Plessis-led side have had a topsy-turvy season with six wins and as many defeats and still stand a strong chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Placed fifth on the points table, RCB have 12 points to their name and with two more games remaining, they can get to 16, which is generally considered enough to go through. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore did their qualification chances a world of good with a massive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their last match. That win lifted them above the Royals on the points table with a positive Net Run Rate. Their next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18. And their group stage finishes with a contest against the defending champions on May 21. Let us take a look at their playoffs qualification scenario. Gujarat Titans Become First Team to Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad Out of Final Four Race.

Win both matches--If RCB win both games, a place in the playoffs will be assured.

In case of only one win in their last two matches, then RCB would need to depend on other results. RCB would need Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians oir Lucknow Super Giants to finish with the same points as them. For that to happen, Punjab Kings have to lose one of their remaining matches. Additionally, they would need the side which loses the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians to lose their last match. With NRR coming into the picture, RCB might go through.

RCB have been one of those sides to have never won the tournament, despite competing in it right from the inaugural edition in 2008. They have had several star players represent them, but none have been able to guide them to the title. They have made it to the final, though, on a couple of occasions. Under Faf du Plessis' captaincy, RCB made the second qualifier last year.

