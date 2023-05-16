Three spots remain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and seven teams stay in contention for a place in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Only Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of reckoning as of now. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, GT vs SRH and CSK vs KKR and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. Noor Ahmad Sustains Ankle Injury After Being Struck by Heinrich Klaasen's Shot During GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 16

In an important clash, Lucknow Super Giants host Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Sports City Stadium. The LSG vs MI match takes place at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams need not to drop points to make things tough for them. So, this is going to be an interesting clash.

GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights

Gujarat Titans registered an easy win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to make it to the IPL 2023 playoffs. Set 189 runs to win, SRH could manage 154/9 and were 59/7 at one stage. IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here's a Look at Each Team's Chances of Making It to Last Four After GT vs SRH Match.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following the defeat against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of IPL 2023 playoffs race. GT, on the other hand, became the first team to qualify for the final four.

