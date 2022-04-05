Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC will look to bounce back from their 1-1 stalemate with Indian Arrows but for that, they will need to improve their finishing against Churchill Brothers in an I-League match here on Wednesday.

Churchill Brothers are coming off a 4-2 win over NEROCA FC.

Also Read | ICC ODI Rankings: Alyssa Healy Tops Batter’s List While Nat Sciver Becomes No.1 Allrounder.

After three draws in as many matches, Indian Arrows are expected to face a tough challenge from RoundGlass Punjab in the day's other game in Naihati.

Talking about the previous match, RKFC head coach David Robertson said, "We had probably over 20 shots in the last game and the Indian Arrows had probably 2-3 shots on target, out of which they converted one.

Also Read | Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Quarterfinal Football Match in IST.

"It's disappointing that we did not take our chances, as much as we have created them. We will try to rectify the same in the next game and hopefully, we can score some goals."

Moving on to the opponents, Robertson believed that this won't be an easy match to play, considering Churchill Brothers' fine win over NEROCA.

"Churchill Brothers have certainly found their form and would be a very difficult team to play against as we've seen in the last match how ruthless they can be. We have to be at our best to get something and hopefully we will get a win."

Churchill Brothers will be looking to continue on the same path. Head coach Antonio Rueda is very happy with the performance of the team in the last game.

"It was a very good game, I am very happy with the team. If we play the way we played the last game, we can win more games. I've told the team, this is what we have to do moving forward and forget whatever happened in the past," Rueda said.

Indian Arrows drew their previous game against Real Kashmir FC while RoundGlass Punjab notched up a nerve-wracking 3-2 comeback win against Sudeva Delhi FC.

RoundGlass Punjab are fresh from their first win under new Dutch head coach Ed Engelkes.

Engelkes has managed just one match in the league and is new to the conditions in Indian football.

On facing Indian Arrows, the coach said, "We try to prepare for every game in the same way. We have seen the team play, they are skillful, and they want to build up and put a lot of energy."

On the other hand, the head coach of the Indian Arrows, Shanmugam Venkatesh, while assessing his team's performance in the previous few weeks, said, "In football, the most important thing is how is one going to handle the pressure.

"The boys are now getting more ideas on how to handle the pressure."

Having just one win in the whole campaign so far, Indian Arrows are in 11th position on the table.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)