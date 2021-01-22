Madrid, Jan 22 (AP) Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Friday.

The announcement came two days after Zidane coached the team in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

The club has not provided any other information on his health status.

Madrid plays at Alavés in the Spanish league on Saturday. (AP)

